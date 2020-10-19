Kurt Russell returns as Santa Claus in Christmas Chronicles 2 trailer

It’s the most wonderful time of the year (well, nearly) – the trailer for The Christmas Chronicles 2 has dropped. A sequel to 2018’s The Christmas Chronicle, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood ’s Kurt Russell returns as Santa Claus, while his real-life partner Goldie Hawn joins the cast as Mrs Claus.

Home Alone director Chris Columbus has taken the reins from Clay Kaytis for the sequel, but the cast is full of familiar faces – alongside Russell, Big Little Lies’ Darby Camp, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley of Father of the Bride fame are also reprising their roles (as teenager Kate and her mother Claire, respectively). Meanwhile, Hunt for the Wilderpeople ’s Julian Dennison has joined the cast.

Our first look at the new Christmas caper shows Santa Claus reunited with Kate. It’s been two years since their last festive escapade, and this time she’s reluctantly on a beach holiday in Cancun with her mum’s new boyfriend and his son Jack (newcomer Jahzir Bruno).

Kate’s had enough and decides to run away, but she ends up further away than planned when she and Jack unexpectedly find themselves on a new adventure with Saint Nick. A mysterious villain named Belsnickel is threatening to destroy the North Pole and ruin Christmas forever, and the kids must work together with Santa and Mrs Claus to save the day.

If you’re after some wholesome, festive fun for all the family, you can get in the spirit nice and early – The Christmas Chronicles 2 hits Netflix on November 25.