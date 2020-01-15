Korean horror game The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters gets full release this month

The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters is a sequel to the well-received The Coma: Recut, and it's leaving Steam Early Access for full release on January 28. The first game is about a high-school student being stalked by a psychotic killer through the horrid, mysterious halls of Sehwa High. The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters sees protagonist Mina Park venture outside the boundaries of the school in an effort to elude "someone or something that looks eerily like her teacher." Naturally, the outside world holds even more horrors for Mina.

Here's a bit of PR from Devespresso Games about The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters: "Over the course of the story, Mina will encounter dangerous scenarios from which she could sustain permanent damage. Craft items to anticipate future dangers to avoid injury.

Dark Song is now more fearsome and powerful than ever before. Falling into her grasp could spell instant death. Running and wielding your flashlight makes you an easy target. You must precariously balance the urgency of exploration with your absolute need to survive!"

As you might expect, there's a lot of stealth and survival involved with escaping the grip of Dark Song in The Coma 2's colorful 2D world. For fans of the original or horror fans more generally, The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters could be well worth a look. Early Access adopters will be rewarded with a free "Survival Guide / Art Book" (via Gematsu ) when the game hits full release.