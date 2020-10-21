Kojima Productions composer recording for unannounced project

By

Something is in the works at Kojima Productions

(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

Kojima Productions Audio Director Ludvig Forssell has revealed that recording is underway on an "undisclosed project."

In a tweet sent out Wednesday morning, Forssell shared an image of an orchestral recording session that seemed to be following COVID-19 health and safety regulations. "First 'COVID recording' this year (for undisclosed project)," Forssell captions the image of masked-up musicians.

There's no telling what the folks at Kojima Productions could be working on, but whatever it is, Kojima himself could be keeping a watchful eye. As a number of eagle-eyed Twitter users pointed out, the famed developer seems to be holding a camera and looking at whoever snapped the picture. It's hard to definitively confirm it's Kojima, but it sure does look the part - he's even doing the classic Kojima thumbs-up pose.

Fans reacting to the tweet seem to think it's something related to Death Stranding, potentially a sequel or DLC, and that's certainly possible. Death Stranding is the first and only game developed by the now-independent Kojima Productions, and an earlier Kojima tweet suggests a new title in the Death Stranding universe is in the works. That said, the studio could be working on something entirely new.

There's been a lot of talk, including from Kojima himself, about a new horror game. Or maybe, just maybe, the rumors of a Silent Hills revival are true and Kojima Productions is heading up development. But let's not get ahead of ourselves, as Konami has denied that anything Silent Hill-related is happening at the moment.

Don't wait on Kojima to scare your pants off, these are the best horror games to play right now.

Jordan Gerblick

I'm GamesRadar's green tea-fueled, late-night news hound. I'm perpetually in search of an MMO to recapture the feeling of playing Ultima Online in the early 2000s, and I'm still sorting out self-esteem issues from being relegated to second player duties growing up with two older brothers. On a related note, I'm irrationally defensive of Luigi and his mansion.