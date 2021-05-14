Knives Out 2 adds WandaVision star Kathryn Hahn

Knives Out casting announcements continue to rule the week, as WandaVision’s Kathryn Hahn is set to join Daniel Craig in the next installment of Rian Johnson’s whodunit mystery, per sources at Deadline .

Hahn joins the other stars who have been recently added to the cast, including Dave Bautista, Janelle Monae, and Edward Norton. There are no details yet available for the characters they’ll play or even the plot, but what we do know is that Johnson is back to direct and write the script. Also, Craig has already been confirmed to reprise his role as the super detective Benoit Blanc.

With each casting announcement, the $450 million deal Netflix closed last month for the next two installments of Knives Out seems to be paying off as stars continue to flock to the sequel. The original film was one of the most talked-about movies to come out of 2019 and was hugely successful at the box office. bringing in over $311.4 million worldwide against a $40 million budget. Production is still set to begin this summer with a filming location in Greece.

As far as Hahn, she’s been relatively busy. She’s coming off the massive success of Marvel’s WandaVision, in which she played a nosy neighbor secret witch who ended up getting her own theme song, 'Agatha All Along', which is still stuck in the minds of viewers. Hahn has also starred alongside fellow MCU alum Mark Ruffalo in the HBO limited series I Know This Much Is True. Her next project is the Apple series The Shrink Next Door, which reunites her with Step Brothers co-star Will Ferrell and yet another MCU alum, Paul Rudd.