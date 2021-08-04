Knights of the Old Republic fans are using Unreal Engine 5 to remake it as an episodic series

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic maps and characters remade in Unreal Engine 5 will remind you of a time long before the High Republic.

While we're still waiting to hear anything official about the KOTOR remake allegedly in the works at Aspyr Media (the same company which also put out remasters for Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast and Star Wars Episode 1: Racer, among others), the fans at Unreal Cinema are taking a different approach: an episodic video adaptation built from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5 to retell the story of the game, complete with new voice acting.

The first episode of the fan-made series is set to debut by the end of the summer, but while we wait you can head to Unreal Cinema's YouTube page to check out a bunch of work-in-progress videos that preview what you'll see in the final product. While there are naturally going to be some differences between a video series and an interactive game, Unreal Cinema is taking great pains to make sure iconic parts of the game - such as the space battle at the very beginning , or exploring the ancient ruins on Dantooine as you can see above - feel as close to their source material as possible.

We'll be waiting to see how the first episode of Unreal Cinema's Knights of the Old Republic series shapes up, even as we dream of playing a fully remade KOTOR ourselves.