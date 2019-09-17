Knights and Bikes, the wonderful indie co-op adventure, is getting its very own animated TV series

The delightful co-op adventure Knights and Bikes is set to get its very own animated TV series made by the British TV company Tiger Aspect Productions. Developer Foam Sword Games posted the news on the Knights and Bikes Twitter account, saying we can "look forward to even more high-fives and honking coming out of a TV near you."

The wonderful coming-of-age indie adventure is currently available on PS4 and PC, and follows the story of friends Nessa and Demelza who form the Penfurzy Rebel Bicycle Club. The pair set off on a journey on their trusty bikes around the coasts of Penfurzy in search of treasure along with their faithful pet goose. Drawing inspiration from The Goonies, the story is set during the 1980s and is packed full of imaginatively fun antics involving frisbees, water balloons, and much more besides. Its distinctively charming hand-painted style is sure to lend itself perfectly to an animated series, which is set to be made for children between the ages of six to twelve.

"Tiger Aspect Productions has optioned mystery novels and computer game Knights and Bikes for an animated TV series," TheBookSeller post states. "Written by Gabrielle Kent and illustrated by Rex Crowle and Luke Newell and published by Knights Of, the novels are based on the critically acclaimed video game of the same name by Crowle and Moo Yu." Tiger Aspect Productions is known for animated TV shows such as Mr. Bean and Charlie and Lola, and was also involved in the crime drama Peaky Blinders. As a story with lots of heart that's full of catchy tunes, Knights and Bikes is an endlessly fun little adventure, and it's sure to be just as enjoyable to watch in an animated TV format.

