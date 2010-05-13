Kirsten Dunst joins Salles' Road trip

Walter Salles and Francis Ford Coppola's On The Road adaptation continues to gather steam, with Kirsten Dunst the latest player to sign on.

Salles and Coppola first acquired the rights to Jack Kerouac's seminal novel some three decades back, but financial woes have kept the project in development hell until now.

Now Coppola's American Zoetrope will produce alongside Selles' Videofiles and Film4, with shooting due to begin in August.

On The Road follows the voyage of disaffected young drifter Dean Moriarty across America, chronicling the people, the places and the mind-altering substances that shape his experience.

Kristen Stewart, Sam Riley and Garrett Hedlund (of Tron: Legacy , um, fame) have been attached throughout many of the project's troubled years.

The project will reunite Salles with several of his Motorcycle Diaries collaborators, including LA Film Fest head Rebecca Yeldham and writer Jose Rivera, who became the first Puerto Rican scribe to get an Oscar nod with Motorcycle Diarie s.

Kristen or Kirsten - who would you choose as your companion on an existential odyssey across America?