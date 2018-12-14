Kingdom Hearts 3 Limited Edition PS4 Pro bundle is elegant as heck and you can pre-order it now

It's difficult to believe that Kingdom Hearts 3 is less than two months away, but if anything can convince me, it may be this Limited Edition Kingdom Hearts 3 PlayStation 4 Pro bundle. Nothing drives home the reality of a hotly anticipated video game like a new console designed entirely to celebrate its arrival, and that is exactly what you get with the new system that Sony announced on Friday.

You can pre-order the Limited Edition Kingdom Hearts 3 PlayStation 4 Pro Bundle at GameStop in the US and GAME in the UK , the exclusive retailers for their respective regions. The 1TB bundle will cost $399.99 / £379.99 and arrive on January 29. That's the same day Kingdom Hearts 3 comes out, in case you don't already have a big keyhole drawn on that date in your calendar.

The console's top panel has a filigree or lace design that subtly incorporates familiar Kingdom Hearts iconography. It's one of the best looking PS4 Pro systems yet, which is extra encouraging since Sony had been a bit slow to let Pro consoles join the limited edition party until recently. Don't miss the little array of symbols arrayed on the front of the console either.

The bundled-in, glossy black DualShock 4 controller also has a unique look. The first thing I noticed was the monochrome button shapes, but there's also a little bit more of that filigreed iconography look on the touchpad. And there's one last little Kingdom Hearts nod on the D-Pad, with the up and down arrows replaced by a crown and a heart respectively. I'm not as impressed by the controller (I wish the touchpad design covered the whole gamepad instead) but it's still better than some of the other gawky special edition models out there.

Lastly, the Kingdom Hearts 3 bundle also includes a Blu-ray copy of the game and "access to PS4 exclusive digital content", as you'd get with any other PS4 version of KH3. Not to mention definitive proof that Kingdom Hearts 3 is actually happening right now as soon as you pull it out of the box. And you can't put a price tag on that.