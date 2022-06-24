King and Mann's Batman/Catwoman finally reaches its conclusion

DC's 12-issue Batman/Catwoman limited series by Tom King, Clay Mann, and Tomeu Morey is finally concluding on June 28, more than a year and a half after its debut in December of 2020, two and a half years after its originally solicited debut, and three years after its initial announcement.

Batman/Catwoman is a continuation of King's 2016-2019 run on DC's main Batman title. The series takes place in an alternate universe slightly disconnected from DC's main continuity but continuing themes from King's run that were in continuity. In the Elseworlds-like story, Bruce and Selina reunited after she left him at the altar in continuity - going on to eventually get married and have a child together.

The series also deviates from other recent in-continuity story elements, like the death of Alfred Pennyworth. Bruce Wayne's loyal butler is alive and well in this series.

"Batman and Catwoman is a chance to do what Morrison and Quietly did in Batman and Robin: launch an ambitious, accessible, beautiful, thrilling new series that concludes years of stories and defines what Batman is, can, and will be," said King when the series was originally announced on May 24, 2019.

"This will be a comic about what the best Batman comics are always been about, how our greatest hero turns fear into bravery, pain into hope, trauma into love. It's the story I always wanted to tell, and I'm telling it with the man I consider to be the greatest artist in comics, my brother Clay Mann."

Here's the look at six pages from the series finale Batman/Catwoman #12, along with covers by Mann, Jim Lee and Scott Williams, and Travis Charest.

