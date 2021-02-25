Kena: Bridge of Spirits release date confirmed for this August

The Kena: Bridge of Spirits release date has been confirmed during today’s State of Play.



The story-driven adventure game will launch on PS5, PS4, and PC via the Epic Games Store on August 24.

A stunning new trailer gave us a more comprehensive view into the world we’ll be exploring in Kena: Bridge of Spirits. While we did get another glimpse of the oh-so-cute chirpy critters Kena befriends - who are officially known as Rot - we also got to see some of the darker moments in store for our hero, as she faces off against enemies both big and small.

Combat in the game sees Kena tackling enemies with her staff, which can be used to strike or to summon and fling projectiles at her foes. It has shades of Horizon Zero Dawn to the action and we can't wait to see a more detailed look at the game.

The story follows Kena as she seeks to restore balance in an ancient village that seems to be suffering from some sort of demise. As you progress through the story, you can unlock new skills, uncover secrets, and attempt to restore the land you explore to its former glory.

In a nice touch, no matter whether you buy Kena on PS4 or PS5, you’ll own both versions of the game, meaning you’ll be able to play on whichever console you prefer.



In a press release Josh Grier, chief operations officer at Ember Lab, said: “We’re overwhelmed by and grateful for the enthusiasm surrounding Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and we can’t wait to share our game with everyone this August.”



For more on games like Kena: Bridge of Spirits, check out our new games 2021 guide.