Kena: Bridge of Spirits delayed to September

The enchanting Kena: Bridge of Spirits has been delayed just a few weeks to September 2021, developer Ember Lab announced today.

If you've been following Kena: Bridge of Spirits since it captured everyone and everything's hearts at last year's Future of Gaming event, you'll know it was originally planned for release on PS4 and PS5 in late 2020. However, it was delayed to August 2021 due to work-from-home challenges, and now it's been pushed once more to September 21 for polishing. Here's the statement in full:

"We have made the difficult decision to delay the release of Kena until September 21st to polish the game across all platforms," Ember Lab said in a statement. "The team has been working extremely hard and we feel the extra time is critical to ensure the best experience possible.

We know many of you are eager to play and we appreciate your patience as the team continues to work on delivering the best version of Kena. Thank you for your amazing support!"

While the news is sure to sting for some, we've all witnessed the consequences of studios rushing games out, and from what we've seen, it looks like Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be worth the wait. Our hands-on preview from Tribeca heaps praise on the gorgeous Pixar-style animation, compelling and layered combat and platforming, and potential for real emotional depth. Oh, and I don't need to see anymore to know I'm already madly in love with the little fuzzy sprites called Rot, which look like they're ripped straight from a Studio Ghibli flick.

While it's releasing simultaneously on PS4 and PS5, Kena: Bridge of Spirits is being optimized for Sony's new-gen hardware to not only look better, but also make use of the console's unique features like the DualSense's adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. For instance, Ember Lab founders Josh and Mike Grier explained to GamesRadar+ earlier in the year that you'll feel the tension in Kena's bow as you pull back the bowstrings, along with other sensations designed to increase immersion.

