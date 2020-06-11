Kena: Bridge of Spirits, a delightful Pixar style adventure, announced for PS5

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a brand new IP from studio Ember Lab coming to PS5, and its first trailer is utterly charming with cute little fuzzy creatures and a general Pixar vibe to the animation.

The plucky adventure game was announced during today's PS5 Future of Gaming event, and it features a young female hero facing off against forest-dwelling creatures using a magic staff that can also take the form of a bow-and-arrow.

The story of Kena is a bit vague at the moment, but it seems to involve the hero using magic to rid the world of evil, and most importantly save those precious doe-eyed cottonballs.

As for gameplay, we saw some light platforming in the trailer, as well as some neat ways Kena is able to use her staff. It looks like its primary use is to whack away at baddies and shoot them with arrows, but there's also a moment where Kena throws down some sort of energy field and brightens a dull, grayish forest to a lush, vibrant scene with a young, growing tree in the center.

What struck me the most about the trailer for Kena are the environments. Though it has a distinct - and again, very Pixar-esque - look all its own, it reminded me of a blend between Uncharted and Zelda, with wide-open natural expanses and rushing waterfalls as well as enchanting overgrown villages.

