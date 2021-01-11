Kane Hodder is reportedly working with Friday the 13th game developers on a new project

Friday the 13th veteran Kane Hodder has teased his involvement in a new horror game on Cameo.

In a message addressed to a fan on the video commissioning site, (shared by Slash ‘N Cast ) Hodder talks about his role in the Friday 13th series stating: “I did the motion capture for Jason in the video game, and I’m currently doing a new video game, another horror franchise, that I can’t talk about yet but you’ll see, eventually.”

This has added more fuel to the speculation fire as Friday The 13th: The Game developer Gun Media has been teasing a new project, with some fans believing it will be based on the Halloween film franchise. Gun Media president Wes Keltner had previously openly tweeted several hints to what the new project may be. This started with a vague tweet to Blumhouse CEO Jason Blum and Ryan Turek who produced 2018’s Halloween reboot.

Keltner has continued speculation by confirming that his next project is a horror game , hinting that it’ll be an online multiplayer game , and even sharing a behind the scenes photo of the motion capture set, with one eagle-eyed fan noticing that they may be able to see Kane Hodder in the background of one of the photos.

Is that Kane Hodder in the very left?! @weskeltnerDecember 4, 2020

Kane Hodder has portrayed the infamous Jason Voorhees in 4 of the 12 Friday the 13th films, as well as providing the motion capture performance for Jason in Friday the 13th: The Game.

Considering Hodder has worked with Gun Media in the past to portray a horror icon before, it wouldn’t be too far of a stretch to assume he may be on board to play Michael Myers in an upcoming Halloween game.