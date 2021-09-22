Jurassic World Evolution 2 dev diary breaks down Campaign and new Chaos Theory mode

A new Jurassic World Evolution 2 dev diary explains some of the ways the sequel's Campaign and Chaos Theory modes offer an authentic dino-containing, disaster-averting Jurassic World experience.

Jurassic World Evolution 2's main campaign takes place just after the events of the movie Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom, putting players into the decidedly more precarious position of having to capture and contain dinosaurs that are now running riot all across the US.

Whereas the first game tasked players with building and managing parks across the fictional islands of the tropical Las Cinco Muertes Archipelago for financial gain, here you're in charge of a far more humanitarian effort, and you're also dealing with the effects of extreme weather like sand storms and snow storms. Of course, dealing with dinosaurs is, in and of itself, a dangerous thing, and you'll not only need to look out for the safety of the people within their reach, but also the health of the dinos themselves, as Jurassic World Evolution 2 introduces a number of illnesses you'll need to help cure.

Chaos Theory is a new mode being introduced in Jurassic World Evolution 2, giving players the chance to play 'what if' with key events from each Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movie. For example, you'll have the chance to create a much happier ending to the 1996 movie The Lost World: Jurassic Park, in which a T-Rex escapes the San Diego park, wreaks havoc on the city, and eats a little boy's dog. That's right, if you're successful in building a secure facility for the dinos, you can prevent objectively the most tragic event from that movie's timeline from ever occurring.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is due to launch on November 9 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

For more on the upcoming sequel, check out GamesRadar's Jurassic World Evolution 2 hands-on preview.