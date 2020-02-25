Jurassic World 3 title revealed by director

Jurassic World 3 has a title, by way of director Colin Trevorrow's Twitter.

Jurassic World: Dominion is the third movie in the series, and according to the slate posted on Twitter, filming has begun. Trevorrow responded to his own Tweet, promising more set photos will be featured on his Instagram (@colin.trevorrow) in the future.

"Dominion" is likely a reference to the Genesis 1:26 passage in the Bible, where God gives humanity dominion over the earth and its creatures. In Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the dinosaurs escape captivity and spread out across the world, so it looks like they've got dominion now.

In September 2019, Trevorrow released a short film called Battle at Big Rock that leads the events of Fallen Kingdom directly into Dominion. In it, a family is terrorized by dinosaurs on their camping trip in Northern California. Trevorrow has teased that the third installment in the series will play more like the original Jurassic Park than any of the other sequels (since it's not focused on genetically modified dinosaurs). However, thematically Dominion seems closest to The Lost World: Jurassic Park, where a rogue Tyrannosaurus Rex goes on a rampage through San Diego.

What matters most is that Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum will all reprise their roles as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Dr. Alan Grant, and Dr. Ian Malcolm, alongside Chris Pratt's Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard's Clair Dearing. In this case, life really did, uh, find a way.

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to roar into theaters on June 11, 2021.