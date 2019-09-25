Jurassic World 3 gets three *very* familiar faces: Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum

Jurassic World 3 will see some old faces return – and we're not talking dinosaurs. Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum are all set for a comeback, with Dern and Neill reprising their iconic Jurassic Park roles for the first time in 20 years.

As revealed by Dern herself at a showing of the Jurassic World: Battle at Big Rock prequel short film (via Deadline), she will be playing Dr. Ellie Sattler once more, while the character's ex Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) is also back – neither have been seen in the franchise since 2001's Jurassic Park 3.

Life – and hopefully the promise of a meatier role – has also found a way to tempt Jeff Goldblum back into the fold. He appeared oh-so-briefly once more as Dr. Ian Malcom in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which saw the genetic dinos make their way into civilization. If the short film is any indication, Jurassic World 3 should pick up right where Fallen Kingdom left off.

On Instagram, Dern said: " Loved joining my buddy, Colin [Trevorrow, director of Jurassic World 3], to announce the return of the original cast of Jurassic Park back into the Jurassic World."

No information has yet been given on how they tie into the story, though Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard both remain leads. Jurassic World 3 is set to release on 21 June, 2021. Now, if someone could get the OG T-Rex a bumper contract, we could have a proper reunion on our hands…

