Go behind the scenes of Jungle Cruise with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in these exclusive images

Right now, we need movie escapism more than ever, and Disney’s Jungle Cruise is ready to offer exactly the sort of old-school adventure you might be craving right now.

Like Pirates of the Caribbean, its unlikely origin is in a Disneyland theme park ride, which takes punters on an exotic steamboat cruise. In the film adaptation, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson stars as Frank Wolff, the skipper of the ramshackle steamer. Emily Blunt’s Dr. Lily Houghton is the adventuring scientist who hires Frank to take her on a research mission to find the Tree of Life in the Amazon, and neither quite knows what they’re getting themselves in for…

Johnson and Blunt head up the new issue of our sister publication Total Film magazine, which features an exclusive report from the film’s Hawaii set. Below, you can see some exclusive new images of the film via Total Film, including Blunt, Johnson and director Jaume Collet-Serra behind the scenes, plus a look at Paul Giamatti’s antagonist Nilo (complete with his pet cockatoo). Check them out below:

Inside the new issue, Total Film chats to Blunt, Johnson, Collet-Serra, Giamatti and more about Jungle Cruise, as well as celebrating the adventure movies that inspired its mixture of swashbuckling and romance.

Talking about the original theme-park ride, Collet-Serra says, “You could bring a baby, you could bring your grandparents, everybody could enjoy it together. It was so beloved. It was clear that we wanted to make a movie that was like that.”

Jungle Cruise opens in cinemas on July 30, and will also be available on Disney Plus with Premier Access on the same date. For much more on the film, pick up a copy of the new issue of Total Film magazine when it hits newsstands in-store and on digital retailers from Friday, June 25. Check out the covers below:

