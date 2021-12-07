Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean return date: when can we expect episode 13 on Netflix?

So, you’ve binged 12 episodes of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean on Netflix already. What next?

Many will be puzzled by Stone Ocean’s all-at-once release schedule and puzzled even further by the lack of an episode 13 in the Netflix listings, especially given how the hit anime show usually sees its seasons last for well over 25 episodes at a time. Couple that with anime’s usual weekly releases, and it’s clear that Netflix has put a serious spanner in the works for many.

In the absence of official info, let’s attempt to work out when to expect a JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean episode 13 release date, as well as a general window for Part 2 to drop in full.

(Image credit: Netflix)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean episodes 1-12 were released on Netflix worldwide on December 1, 2021. But that’s not the end of the season; there’s more to come.

Common logic might dictate that episodes 13-24 are coming on January 1, 2021 – but that’s not likely to be the case.

That’s all because Japanese viewers haven’t had a chance to watch the series yet. Out East, the show will air on Japanese TV from January 8, 2022, likely for 12 weeks. If we had to make a bold prediction, we wouldn’t expect to see Stone Ocean Part 2 release on Netflix before the end of that run.

If that’s the case, it’ll be all tied up on February 26. That paves the way for a potential Stone Ocean episode 13 release date of March 1, 2022 if the streamer wants to kick off another month with a batch of JoJo’s adventures.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Of course, that’s not yet official and things can change dependent on production schedules. Still, we are pretty confident in the show not dropping in January or February.

March 1, 2022 or the first Friday in March (March 4, 2022) is the most likely outcome for a Stone Ocean Netflix return, but don’t be surprised to see it slip further to April 1 2022 or May 1 2022 to further line up with anime’s traditional ‘Spring’ season. That usually runs from April to June.

As soon as we hear more from Netflix, we’ll update this page. So keep checking back. In the meantime, check out all the latest on Demon Slayer season 2, the Attack on Titan season 4 return date, and which shows to watch next after you’ve finished Squid Game.