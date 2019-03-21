Watch the new John Wick 3 trailer and don't miss its Matrix Easter egg

The second John Wick 3 trailer skips past all pretense and outright confirms that this is the Keanu Reeves-led Matrix successor you've been waiting for. Between Reeves delivering Neo's most famous line that doesn't include "whoa", Laurence Fishburne taking on the role of Official Reeves Believer, and all of the slick, neon-lit action, there can be no further doubt.

You probably had already come to that conclusion if you watched the first two movies, but this really drives it home. Like… like John Wick driving his puppy home for the last time in the first movie, oh God, sorry. The whole trailer is worth watching (multiple times), but you can skip to 1:12 in if you can't stand the wait for the reference. "Are services still off limits to me?" Wick asks Winston, the owner of the contract-killer club Continental Hotel. "What do you need?" Winston responds.

"Guns. Lots of guns," Wick answers.

Just like in the good old days. Same emphasis on "lots" and everything!

At 1:28, Fishburne reminds us that his character (an underworld king who was first introduced in John Wick Chapter 2 ) still stans for Reeves/Neo/Wick: "You think you can take John Wick? You've got a nasty surprise comin'." Reminds me of how Morpheus had to keep telling everybody that no, seriously, Neo is the One until he got IRL superpowers and everybody stopped doubting.

We don't have too much longer to wait until The Matrix 6 AKA John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum hits theaters on May 17, 2019.

