Joëlle Jones’ art shines in Wonder Girl #1 first look and July preview

art from the Wonder Girl #3 cover by Joëlle Jones & Jordie Bellaire

DC has released a first look at pages from May 18's Wonder Girl #1 by writer/artist Joëlle Jones and colorist Jordie Bellaire.

Wonder Girl #1 variant cover by J. Scott Campbell & Sabine Rich (Image credit: DC)

The new series stars Yara Flor, who began her DC career as Wonder Woman in the DC 'Future State' event.

"A young Yara Flor begins the search for her destiny and connection to the Amazons!" reads DC's description.

"Raised in the far-off land of Boise, Idaho, Yara has always felt something has been missing from her life—and now she is headed to Brazil to find it. Little does she know her arrival will set off a series of events that will change the world of Wonder Woman forever. Her return has been prophesied, and with that prophecy comes the undivided attention of benevolent gods from pantheons beyond.

"Danger lurks around every corner—but is this young hero ready for her journey? Find out in a debut issue you absolutely cannot miss—including the moments where Hera chooses Yara as her new champion and Yara receives her first golden, magical, gift from the gods!"

Check out a preview of Jones and Bellaire's work from Wonder Girl #1.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: DC)

DC has also included a cover gallery (see below) of the first three issues of Wonder Girl including never-before-seen images like a Wonder Girl #1'Team' variant by Rafael Grampá.

Wonder Girl #1 variant cover by Rafael Grampá (Image credit: DC)

Other Wonder Girl #1 covers include a variant by Bilquis Evely & Mat Lopes and a 1:25 variant cover by J. Scott Campbell & Sabine Rich.

Wonder Girl #2 (June 15) includes a main cover by Jones & Bellaire with a card stock variant cover by Will Murai.

Wonder Girl #3 (July 20) includes a main cover by Jones and Bellaire with a card stock variant cover by Matteo Scalera.

"Let the training commence! Now crowned Hera's champion, Yara needs to start acting like one," reads DC's description for July's issue. "Enter Eros, the goddess's favorite grandson and god of love. Can Yara resist his charms long enough to master her unpredictable new powers? All the gods are watching…are you?"

Look for DC's full July 2021 solicitations very soon.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: DC) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: DC) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: DC) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: DC)

