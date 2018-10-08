"JESUS PLEASE KICK ME IN THE FACE LIKE THAT" – The Walking Dead season 9 is here and everyone’s obsessed with Jesus

The Walking Dead season 9 premiere was quite a rollercoaster ride but, this being the internet, no one was really all that bothered with big deaths, Maggie’s changing mood, and even a marriage proposal. No, everyone just loves that boy Jesus. From his fresh new ‘do to his can-do attitude regarding kicking the Walkers into next week, he was all anybody could talk about.

Ain't that a kick in the head

The Walkers aren’t a threat anymore. Case in point? Jesus is out here unleashing his inner Shawn Michaels and dialing up a bit of Sweet Chin Music on any undead within three feet of him. It’s stupid but, bloody hell, I love it.

Why is Jesus in a full length leather trench coat doing unnecessary high kicks? #DemDeadz #TWD #TheWalkingDead8 October 2018

I could watch Jesus roundhouse kick walkers all day. #TheWalkingDead #TWD8 October 2018

My Jesus is a ninja, is yours? @justanactor #TheWalkingDead8 October 2018

JESUS PLEASE KICK ME IN THE FACE LIKE THAT #TheWalkingDead8 October 2018

I want to kick like Jesus too. #TheWalkingDead @AMCTalkingDead @WalkingDead_AMC #TWDSeason9 pic.twitter.com/DVhpLj0sKm8 October 2018

Maybe he's born with it...

Jesus may not be troubling Maggie or Rick (yet), but it’s clear to see that everyone wants him to have a bigger role. And it’s all because of the hair. Even during a sad funeral scene, The Walking Dead fans couldn’t help but notice what a *consults Tumblr* snack he was. It’s nice to know that when things go to shit, you can still maintain your style.

I know this is a funeral.... but did y’all see Jesus back there looking how he was looking??😍🤤 #TWD8 October 2018

Jesus still fine as hell. #manbun #twd #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/B7lgZwlgMi8 October 2018

Jesus’ knot is gorg #twd8 October 2018

You can always count on Jesus

Even when Jesus wasn’t there, the characters were doing their level best to Poochie it up by referring to things Jesus had been doing. It turns out, he counted the votes that led to Maggie becoming leader of the Hilltop over Gregory. As you can imagine, the weaselly ex-leader didn’t take too kindly to that…

Her buddy Jesus that's who-um so why didn't you get someone else to count gregory #TheWalkingDead8 October 2018

Gregory blaming the voting 🗳 on Jesus at least he’s not blaming the Russians 😂 #TheWalkingDead8 October 2018

Well Gregory, Jesus Saves. He saved hilltop by counting those votes. #TheWalkingDead #TWD #TWDFamily #TalkingDead8 October 2018

Love is in the air?

Everyone couldn’t help notice that, in the limited screen time that wasn’t dominated by Jesus kicking things, Jesus’ hair, people talking about Jesus, and everyone at home thinking about those things instead of watching, that love might be on the cards for Jesus and Aaron. D’aww.

Damn you TWD, you finally give Jesus and Aaron scenes, just when I was ready to drop your ass. but I've been waiting for them ever since they happened in the comics.8 October 2018

Oh I'm shipping Jesus and Aaron hard. Make it happen. #TheWalkingDead8 October 2018

Is there going to be a Jesus and Aaron thing ?? #TWD #TheWalkingDead #TheWalkingDeadFamily pic.twitter.com/I6jHRR2dkP8 October 2018

But where was Jesus during the museum trip?

He was there. Then he wasn’t. At least we now have the answer to WWJD if he had to carry a giant wagon down some stairs. He wouldn’t.

tara aaron and jesus when they saw the glass floors pic.twitter.com/BPeep5Zevs8 October 2018

It's not all sunshine and hair care products. We're fairly sure Maggie is becoming The Walking Dead season 9's next big villain.