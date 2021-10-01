James Bond producers reveal two questions they always ask before starting work on a 007 script

James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have revealed how they tackle each new 007 script – and it's by asking two specific questions.

"1. What is the world going to be afraid of in two or three years when the film comes out? And 2. What are the emotional and personal challenges Bond will face? The combination of those two things means that we do something fresh each time," Broccoli told CNN .

Wilson added: "Of course, now it turned out to be four years hence because of COVID. You have to get out your crystal ball and take a stab at it. In this particular case, I think we came pretty close to what the world is concerned about."

Broccoli and Wilson have been producing Bond movies since 1995's GoldenEye through to the present day, overseeing the tenure of both Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig as the iconic MI6 agent.

Their latest offering, No Time to Die , is Craig's swan song as 007 and sees him face off against Rami Malek's villain Safin. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the movie also stars Lashana Lynch, Léa Seydoux, Ana de Armas, Jeffrey Wright, and Christoph Waltz. The question of who might replace Craig is hot on everyone's lips, and we've got the lowdown on every actor who we think could be in the running .