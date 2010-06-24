Jam with the Band review

For those approaching Jam with the Band at its most basic level, it acts as a Guitar Hero-style rhythm action game that has you pushing varying combinations of buttons in time with the music. As you%26rsquo;d expect, this ranges from simple, timed single-presses in amateur mode, to a finger-knotting combo of inputs at the pro level.

Although most of the songs are unlocked for you to play from the start, playing through a career mode enables you to access some extra tracks. So far, you might think, so predictable. Jam with the Band, however, has a hidden depth that goes beyond the curious collection of NES soundtracks, pop hits and classical pieces%26hellip;

Nintendo handhelds have long been associated with music creation. Even with the most basic of composing software, some of the more musically minded gamers out there have been able to create impressive tracks. Jam with the Band also has a sophisticated Studio mode where you can write music, upload it and distribute it over Wi-Fi to other owners of the game.

In conjunction with a single-card multiplayer mode (where you and up to seven pals can perform on different instruments or sing alongside each other), there is much more than meets the eye to Jam with the Band.



Jun 24, 2010