Jaffe reveals more details about Twisted Metal, reacts to concerns from fans

Hungry for more knowledge about the upcoming PS3-only Twisted Metal? Then you should have been at Comic-Con this weekend, where creator David Jaffe led a panel discussion on the game andrevealed important things like who you'll play as in single-player (Mr. Grim, Dollface or Sweet Tooth), whether the game will support 3D or Move (it won't), and what the cutscenes will be like (live-action, with voice-overs and lots of slow motion).Not content to stop there, Jaffe followed up on his blog,davidjaffe.biz,on Saturday, showing off a couple of stills from the cutscenes (one of them obviously unfinished, with the promise that Sweet Tooth's head will be on fire in the final version). He also took a momentto react to concerns voiced by fans, specificallyones about there being only four familiar characters in the single-player campaign (the fourth being the Preacher, who apparently won't be playable).

"Please keep in mind this Twisted Metal single player and co-op will be more varied than ANY TM you've ever played," Jaffe wrote. "We are NOT doing GTA style missions or vehicle escorts and such BUT we DO have mechanics laid on top of the core campaign deathmatch that adds to the play varied so you don't get bored. We also have more bosses than any TM game. We also have around 35-45 minutes of live action and- when it's done- super cool stories in the game (more than- I THINK- we've ever done). So while you may be disappointed by the fact that there are currently no plans for Marcus Kane or Bloody Mary or No Face, please know that the one player/campaign game you DO get is going to be the best one we've ever made."

Jaffe went on to say that he and his team are looking at ways to "address the concern," but that it isn't clear whether or not they can do so with the time they have left to work on the game.

From what we've seen (and played) of the new Twisted Metal, variety - at least in multiplayer terms - doesn't look like it'll be a problem, as there seems to be a pretty robust selection of vehicles in spite of the limited character selection (and bear in mind that each character also has a gang of dress-alike henchmen backing him or her up). We'll reserve judgment until we've seen more, but what's your reaction? Let us know below.

Jul 26, 2010