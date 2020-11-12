IO celebrate 20 years of Hitman by revealing the series has had over 70 million players

Hitman turns 20 this month and to celebrate, IO Interactive studios are commemorating the occasion by sharing moments that have defined the franchise over the years, as well as teasing what’s to come in the upcoming Hitman 3.

In a blog post , IO Interactive has touched on the history of Hitman leading up to its 20th anniversary as well as some interesting player statistics. It said, “Agent 47 was first introduced to the world in November 2000 with the release of Hitman: Codename 47. Since then, the franchise has spanned a total of seven major games with Agent 47 travelling to six continents and performing more than 100 missions.

“Across those 7 games, we are proud and excited to announce that the Hitman franchise now has more than 70 million lifetime players.”

IO Interactive also detailed that they will be revealing more news about the upcoming Hitman 3 in the lead up to the game’s launch on January 20, 2021. IO also expressed their gratitude to Hitman fans, saying “We are immensely proud to reach the significant milestone of 70 million lifetime players and we are honoured to have such a strong community of players, fans, and partners that have helped us to continue making games, building on Agent 47’s legacy and providing hours and hours of enjoyment in the last 20 years.

“Thank you for your inspiration, passion, dedication, and support that has fueled our drive to continually improve and create.”

To commemorate the occasion, IO Interactive will be sharing moments of celebration throughout the month that will reflect on their achievements over the years, so keep your eyes open if you're a Hitman fan.

Hitman 3 will launch January 20, 2021 on all platforms including PS5 , Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S .

