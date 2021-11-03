Indie hit Unpacking reveals that some younger players don’t know what a GameCube is

Organization sim Unpacking has one item in its inventory which has some younger players confused as to where to place it.

Indie game Unpacking, which tasks players with unboxing possessions and finding places for them in a new home, released yesterday and it turns out some players aren’t fully aware of what all the items are and where the best place to put them is.

Highlighted by Twitter user @SanatanaMishra , some younger players of Unpacking are confused as to what the Nintendo GameCube is and where it should go, tweeting the game’s official Twitter account to ask what they should do with it.

Remember all those memes about things that make you feel old and decrepit? Enjoy these tweets.I am dead. pic.twitter.com/EGGH2T8kPBNovember 2, 2021 See more

To be fair, the Nintendo GameCube did release back in 2001 - 2002 (depending on region) meaning players currently in their teens or early twenties may not have owned or even remember the classic Nintendo console.

It also has one of the more obscure console designs as it is literally a cube-shaped device with a handle, and in its slightly altered and pixelated form, you’d be forgiven for thinking this was some kind of cooking appliance.

If you’re now interested in the zen-puzzle game, here’s what you need to know. Unpacking is a relaxing organization sim which tasks players with unpacking a person’s belongings and learning about their life in the process. It is available now on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X , and Xbox One.

However, if you wanted to feel even more like a dinosaur, here are a few video game anniversaries we've had this year that don't feel real. GTA 3 and Xbox have both celebrated their 20th anniversary this year, while Tomb Raider, Resident Evil, and Pokemon are all turning 25 too.