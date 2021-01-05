Immortals: Fenyx Rising DLC release dates may have leaked early

Immortals: Fenyx Rising DLC have appeared early through a set of listings on the Nintendo eShop, but they could be misleading.

Ubisoft announced back in November that it plans to put out three DLC packs for its open-world, Greek-mythology (and Zelda: Breath of the Wild) inspired adventure. The first of the three packs will add new trials and challenges to play as Fenyx, while the second and third will introduce new protagonists, areas to adventure in, and playstyles to enjoy. While Ubisoft hasn't said when they're set to arrive yet, Nintendo Life noticed that you can see release dates for all three on the UK Nintendo eShop.

It's possible these DLC release dates are just placeholders and will be updated later with final version, but here's what the eShop says they are for the time being:

Immortals: Fenyx Rising: A New God - January 21, 2021

Immortals: Fenyx Rising: The Lost Gods - February 25, 2021

Immortals: Fenyx Rising: Myths of the Eastern Realm - April 1, 2021

The fact that this list puts The Lost Gods before Myths of the Eastern Realm, despite Ubisoft positioning those two as DLC 3 and DLC 2 respectively , makes it seem especially likely that these are placeholders and not the actual dates the DLC packs will arrive. Still, they're worth keeping in mind as fans wait for more official news.

The three pieces of DLC will be available on their own or bundled together in a season pass. If you bought the Immortals: Fenyx Rising Gold Edition, you're already set to download and play them as soon as they come out.