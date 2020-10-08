IDW middle-grade Captain Marvel series returns with TikTok inspired story

IDW Publishing is bringing back a previous Marvel Action middle-grade readers title. Marvel Action: Captain Marvel will relaunch in January by the creative team of returning writer Sam Maggs and artists Isabal Escalante (issue #1-2) and Sweeney Boo (issue #3-5).

In the first story arc, "Carol Danvers is trying her best to enjoy some well-deserved downtime in New York City — but when Gwen Stacy, a.k.a. Ghost-Spider, introduces her to the ClikClok app, things quickly spiral out of control!" reads IDW's description.

"Writing for Carol -- who always has been and always will be my favorite Super Hero -- has been a career highlight, and I'm so thrilled to continue her story with the amazing team at IDW," says Maggs in the announcement.

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

"Carol is powerful, self-assured, and independent, but there's still so much she can learn about playing well with others. One of my favorite things about writing Carol's Marvel Action adventures has been delving into her relationships with other heroines, and we'll be continuing that theme in this new series!"

Maggs and Boo were recently nominated for the Dragon Award, a Joe Shuster-associated award presented by the Canadian Comic Book Awards Association, recognizing works which "capture the attention and fascination of young readers and help to create a passion for life-long reading." Winners will be announced in late October.

"We're so proud of Sam and Sweeney - the hard work that they put into Marvel Action: Captain Marvel and the recognition they've deservedly received," says editor Megan Brown. "We’re also incredibly excited to see Isabel's take on Marvel's strongest Avenger, and hope that Carol's confidence, kindness, and ever-present humor continue to inspire generations of kids to come."

Is Captain Marvel among the greatest female superheroes of all time? (Hint: yes, she is!)