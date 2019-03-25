"I will forever be haunted" - The internet reacts to The Walking Dead season 9's penultimate episode

The Walking Dead season 9's penultimate episode, The Calm Before, was a non-stop cascade of shock, awe, and emotions. So many gosh darn emotions! We won't reveal the details here (though consider this your only spoiler warning before we do), but suffice to say that things aren't looking too bright for the future of our new age communities right now.

Of course the internet had things to say, then, and Walking Dead fans have always been great at speaking for all of us within the space of 280 characters on Twitter. Below, we've got some of the best internet hot takes on the latest episode, fresh from the online oven, so go watch it and come back here to find out what everyone else is saying about the latest apocalypse disaster.

Goodness knows what AMC has in store for the finale, because I'm not sure season 9 can get any more bloody and tragic at this point.

When tragedy hits...

The Calm Before held its bombshell until the very last moments, but that did nothing to reduce its impact on our eyeballs. Ozzy, Alek, D.J., Frankie, Tammy Rose, Rodney, Addy, Enid, Tara, and Henry all lost their lives to The Whisperers, and had their zombified heads planted on pikes to serve as a reminder not to mess with Alpha (and also conveniently marking the border between her territory and Hilltop's). It was a gruesome sight, yet beautifully choreographed and almost poetic in its tone.

I can’t remember the last time I was this shocked after an episode of #TheWalkingDead @AMCTalkingDeadMarch 25, 2019

Can't believe who they killed on #TheWalkingDead tonight 😭 pic.twitter.com/CzPodbs42qMarch 25, 2019

This is without a doubt one of my favorite #TheWalkingDead episodes of all time. I will forever be haunted by the pike lineup reveal.. 💔March 25, 2019

RIP The Highwaymen

We were only introduced to them a few episodes ago, but The Highwaymen paid the price for protecting the road to The Kingdom by losing two of their men, one of which was their leader, Ozzy. It's unclear whether AMC has any further plans for this group beyond The Whisperer arc of season 9, but one thing's for certain. Carol's going to have to host a lot of movies to make up for this calamity.

Thank you Highwaymen for your service.Your watch has ended RIP#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/po1YurZX1nMarch 25, 2019

#TheWalkingDeadBro, the highwaymen legit lost their lives trying to protect the others who they didnt even know... And in the end they didnt even get to see that movie....😭💔 thank you Highwaymen. I actually really liked the leader though, kinda upset that hes gone.March 25, 2019

The fact that the Highway men tried to save our people and didn’t even get to watch the movie makes me so sad 😭 #TheWalkingDeadMarch 25, 2019

Badass Carol unlocked

Speaking of Carol... The Walking Dead's very own Wonder Woman, Carol Peletier lost yet another child to the zombie apocalypse, this time in the form of surrogate son (and eternal thorn in the viewer's side), Henry. I'll admit I was pretty glad to see his head there instead of Ezekiel's, but the emotions rushing across Carol's face as the realisation dawns on her is no less painful to take in.

Call me a nerd, but I love the parallel of Daryl telling Carol to look away from Henry just as he did with Sophia #TheWalkingDeadMarch 25, 2019

LET CAROL BE HAPPY. SOMEONE START THE PETITON. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/EGFdYFREKQMarch 25, 2019

The Negan redemption story

Finally, finally, we might just have a reason to bring Negan back into The Walking Dead. While The Walking Dead season 8 turned most viewers off the Saviour leader for good, his brutal, pull no punches approach to war could be a much needed edge against the inevitable climax against The Whisperers, and fans are already demanding Alexandria release him for a final stand. Talk about turning the tables.

Welp, time to let Negan outta the cage. #thewalkingdead and I need short hair Carol back. She gotta go super Saiyan savage now.March 25, 2019

#TheWalkingDead fans-2016: F*CK YOU NEGAN. HOW DARE YOU KILL GLENN AND ABRAHAM. RICK BETTER KILL YOU SOON2019: COME ON NEGAN KILL THOSE DAMNED WHISPERERSMarch 25, 2019

Time to release the Kraken #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/oy9wDfASLQMarch 25, 2019

If you've read the comics, then you know there's an opportunity for AMC to bring both Negan and Lucille back into the fold, regardless of the man's former war crimes. Whether that takes place in The Walking Dead season 9's finale, or continues over into the already announced tenth season, remains undisclosed. Given the size of Alpha's Walker herd, though, I think our heroes might be fighting her for a while...

