Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity probably won't spawn its own series, Nintendo says

Nintendo doesn't expect Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity to precede a standalone Hyrule Warriors series.

Talking to IGN, Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma didn't deny the possibility, but did confirm that a Hyrule Warriors series isn't in the plans for Nintendo at the moment. "I do think circumstances could align like this again," Aonuma acknowledged, "but I don't think we're expecting this to become a series. We'd make that decision based on its creative merits, just like we did this time."

It's a reasonable position to take - if an idea strong enough to warrant another Hyrule Warriors-esque Zelda game pops up at Nintendo, it sounds like they'd consider picking it up for development. Of course, it also has to be a game Nintendo thinks its fans would want to play. "I think it depends on whether we get an idea that'll make all the fans happy!", added Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity producer Yosuke Hayashi.

The second game to carry the Hyrule Warriors title has been a critical success. Our own Age of Calamity review praises the fleshed-out story, engaging combat, and surprising nostalgic value in porting over so many aspects of Breath of the Wild, while noting that its combat can occasionally feel repetitive by nature. Overall, we think Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is "a fantastic hack-and-slash romp" and "an ace accomplice to Breath of the Wild."

