How to watch today’s Super Nintendo World Direct

Nintendo are hosting another live direct to give a tour of the Super Nintendo World section of Universal Studios Japan. Here’s how to watch the direct so you can start mentally planning your trip.

Tweeting from the official Nintendo of America account earlier today, Nintendo announced that they will be hosting another live-stream event this week following yesterday’s Super Smash Bros Ultimate gameplay reveal. This direct starts at 3pm PT/6pm ET/11pm GMT and according to the tweet, will not contain any game content.

Tune in on 12/18, 3 p.m. PT for a special SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™ Direct livestream! We'll spend roughly 15 minutes showing just some of @USJ_Official’s new area, #SUPERNINTENDOWORLD. No game content will be featured.https://t.co/ZNIPeE2bJS pic.twitter.com/XKoEomOJ6dDecember 18, 2020

The direct will last approximately 15 minutes and will showcase just some of the areas guests will get to experience when the park finally opens. The tour will be live-streamed on Nintendo’s official website as well as their official YouTube channel which is embedded below.

Super Nintendo Word is due to open February 4, 2021 after being delayed by the Coronavirus pandemic and is currently made up of 3 attractions with more on the way.

According to the official Universal Japan website, the attractions include “Mario Kart: Koopa Challenge” a Mario Kart themed roller coaster set in Bowser’s Castle, “Yoshi’s Adventure” a slower ride which allows guests to ride their own Yoshi, and “Power Up Band Key Challenges” an interactive attraction which requires an additional app and wristband to experience it.

As well as these attractions, Universal Studios Japan is also home to The Mario Café & Shop which opened October 16 2020. The café serves various Mario and friends themed drinks and desserts while the shop stocks all the Mario merchandise you could imagine.