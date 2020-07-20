How to watch the Nintendo Direct Mini today and what to expect

If you're looking to catch the Nintendo Direct Mini showcase happening today, July 20, you've come to the right place.

The Direct Mini is set to go live on Nintendo's official YouTube channel today at 7 am PT / 3pm BST / 4pm CEST and you won't have to go too far to watch it as you can catch it all here as soon as it goes live.

Nintendo dropped the surprise announcement today about the upcoming stream just hours before it's due to take place. The announcement revealed that the Direct Mini will be a partner showcase focusing on third party titles. You can expect to see "a few updates on a small group of previously announced Switch games" from Nintendo's development and publishing partners.

While Nintendo is known for dropping little surprises at the end of its showcases, it looks like we won't be getting any information about any new releases that we don't already know about. So don't expect to see any updates on Nintendo's big flagship upcoming Switch games.

The full showcase, which will be released across Nintendo's YouTube channels, is expected to last for around 10 minutes according to reports relating to the Japanese announcement. This latest Mini showcase comes just after the latest Nintendo Treehouse stream , which focused on the latest Mario adventure, Paper Mario: The Origami King .

In lieu of E3 this year, Nintendo has been steadily dropping showcases here and there, with the likes of the Pokemon Presents stream last month, which officially confirmed a new Pokemon Snap for the Switch is on the way.