How to watch The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown online – stream with an Amazon Prime Video subscription

Nessie was the least of the Top Gear lads worries when they embarked on their third feature-length special in Scotland last year during the Coronavirus pandemic. But that didn’t stop The Grand Tour team from hitting the road for another hilarious helping of cross-country motoring madness. You can watch The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from Friday, July 30, as we'll explain below.
- Amazon Prime Video: Watch the best movies on Amazon Prime Video
Previous season 4 episodes have seen Hammond, Clarkson and May burn rubber – and sometimes captaining boats – in far-flung countries including Vietnam, Cambodia, and Madagascar. This time national lockdowns meant sticking closer to home, and so our intrepid co-hosts took to exploring the highlands and islands of bonnie Scotland instead.
Despite having to swap five-star hotels for cumbersome caravans while the hospitality industry was in hibernation, the boys make it all look like a great craic (aka: a bloody good time!): whether pulling pranks, breaking down, or perilously crossing a large body of water.
Below we explain how to watch The Grand Tour Presents: Lockdown with a subscription to Amazon Prime Video. Not only will membership provide all four seasons of The Grand Tour, but on-demand access to thousands of TV shows and movies, including acclaimed Amazon Originals like Bosch, The Underground Railroad, and Clarkson’s Farm.
How to watch The Grand Tour Presents Lochdown Special worldwide
Want more?
Hungry for the best possible TV setup at home? Be sure to take a look at our list of the best gaming TVs (available here for UK readers).
For more streaming options, on the other hand, be sure to take a look at our guides to the latest HBO Max prices and deals, our new Peacock TV costs roundup, and the best Disney Plus bundles.
For other ways to keep yourself busy, don't forget about the best board games, the best card games, and the top board games for adults.