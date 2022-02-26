How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6: stream the new series anywhere

The wait for British crime drama fans is over, with the sixth and final season of Anthony Byrne's award winning show Peaky Blinders now upon us. Make sure you keep up to date with Tommy Shelby's escapades by finding out how to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 no matter where you are around the world.

Viewers look set to find out the identity of the 'Black Cat' - the shadowy figure that betrayed Shelby (Cillian Murphy) in season five's cliffhanger ending.

The new series will also see Tom Hardy reprising his role as Alfie Solomons, with confirmation the series will conclude with a movie, set after the events of this final TV run.

Finding its home on BBC One, those in the UK benefit from a free-to-air broadcast of all new season six episodes from Sunday, February 27 at 9pm GMT. Not going to be in the country? Why not try a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer as if you were at home. For those outside of the UK, here's where to watch Peaky Blinders around the world and get the next instalment of the British crime drama classic.

How to watch Peaky Blinders online in the UK

BBC

A BBC Drama Production, Peaky Blinders will be aired on BBC One at 9pm GMT every Sunday for its sixth season from Sunday, February 27. This means, after it's aired, you can catch up on the BBC's on-demand streaming service, BBC iPlayer to watch back the episode, as well as the previous five seasons. BBC iPlayer is available on a variety of devices including Android and iOS smartphones, select Smart TVs, PlayStation and Xbox consoles and media streamers like Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV and Roku. Out of the country when Peaky Blinders season six airs? You can always use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer content as if you were at home, available with a 30-day all your money back guarantee, allowing you to try before you buy.

How to watch Peaky Blinders online in the US

Netflix

While no exact release date has been announced, Netflix has confirmed it will be showing the sixth and final season of the Birmingham crime epic Stateside following the new series' conclusion on the BBC in the UK. That means a wait until at least April 4 for enthusiasts of the show in the US. The potential upside of this is that it gives you a chance to reacquaint or catch up with previous episodes of Peaky Blinkers, with all five previous season currently available to stream on the service, which costs from $9.99 a month.

How to watch Peaky Blinders online in Canada

Netflix

As with their neighbours, Canadian viewers will be able to watch season 6 of Peaky Blinders with Netflix at some point after the new series has finished transmission in the UK. Canadians can also catch up and watch all five previous seasons of Peaky Blinders in one place with a Netflix subscription from CA$9.99 a month.

How to watch Peaky Blinders online in Australia

Netflix

Its the same story Down Under, with Australian Peaky Blinders set to be able to watch season 6 exclusively on Netflix later this spring. Pricing for the service currently starts at AU$10.99 a month for the basic plan, with its 4K Premium Plan costing AU$22.99.

How to watch Peaky Blinders online from anywhere

ExpressVPN

If you're away from home when series 6 of Peaky Blinders airs, a VPN is your best option for tuning in. These handy systems are 'Virtual Private Networks', and enable you to appear online as if you are somewhere else entirely. This method gives you a way to get around any geographical restrictions, so you can access all of your favorite streaming services just as if you were at home. We'd argue that ExpressVPN is the best VPN to go with, and is perfect to watch Peaky Blinders online. There are three simple steps to follow: 1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49%. Happily, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much every device you can think of too. 2: Connect to an appropriate server. Select a server located back in your home country and you'll be in and away. And if there's any sniff of an issue, Express's handy 24/7 live chat customer support can come to your rescue. 3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching. And if you don't get along with it, you can always cancel without issue within 30 days and get a full refund. Easy!

