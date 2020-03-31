How to watch Family Guy online and stream every episode wherever you are

Family Guy is Fox's second-longest-running series to date, behind only The Simpsons in its episode count. So if you're looking to watch Family Guy online, you've got plenty of content to fill your days with. We're deep into Season 18 now, with the latest collection of episodes hitting our screens fresh until May 17, 2020, but you can also catch up on all the old hijinks with on-demand streaming.

All the usual characters return for the latest instalments of Quahog shenanigans, with plenty of laughs coming your way. From 'yacht rock' to Stewie's existential crisis surrounding a participation award, you'll find all the best gags from Seth Macfarlane and co. on a number of streaming sites.

The latest season began on September 29, 2019, with new episodes being aired every Sunday since with a short break over the holidays and another coming up now. That means there's plenty to catch up on if you haven't been able to watch the latest Family Guy episodes, and we'll show you exactly where to catch them as well. Brand new episodes will begin airing again from April 19 at 9.30pm EST, so you've got the perfect three-week breather to get back on track.

That's right, Lois, Peter, Chris, Meg, Brian, and Stewie are back on our screens and so far we've seen some cracking moments coming out of the latest season. We're running through all the best places to stream Family Guy online, wherever you are in the world, with options to watch the latest episodes of Season 18 as well as go back and revisit the oldies as well.

Stream Family Guy in the USA

You'll find all the latest episodes, as well the rest of the 18 season-strong catalog, available to stream via Hulu in the US. Hulu's cheapest package comes in at $5.99 a month, offering up a massive range of boxsets and movies. You can even grab your first 30 days for free, and take advantage of a no-commitment one-month rolling contract. You'll find more premium packages offering no ads or live TV channels too, but we'd recommend starting with the cheap version and seeing how you feel after the first 30 days. The latest season of Family Guy will resume on April 19 at 9.30pm EST.

Watch Family Guy online in Canada

Watch Family Guy on Netflix

You'll be able to catch six seasons of Family Guy on Netflix if you're tuning in from Canada. That's not exactly a bounty of content, but perfect if you're looking for a quick fix. If you want to watch the full 18 seasons, your best bet is to sign up for a VPN (you'll find more details below) and catch a cheap subscription at Hulu to stream Family Guy online.

Stream Family Guy in the UK

From £5.49 a month at Now TV

Grabbing a Now TV Entertainment Pass means UK viewers can catch up on the latest episodes of Family Guy from just £5.49 a month on a special offer right now (usually £8.99 a month). That's perfect if you're just looking to watch the new season, but if you're after some of the older episodes, you'll want to go down the VPN route. Grabbing a cheap VPN like Express means you can tune into US content as if you were in the country, meaning you can watch every episode of Family Guy on a Hulu subscription. You'll have to wait until 13.30pm GMT on the 19th of April for the next episode to land, but you can catch up on Season 18 re-runs via ITV 2.

Stream Family Guy online in Australia

From $10 a month at Stan

Not only can Australian viewers grab a one month free trial of Stan, but the lowest tier subscription is available for just $10 a month. On this, you'll be watching 16 seasons of Family Guy - great for catching up on the old episodes, but not ideal for streaming the latest season. If you want to watch season 18, you'll want to head over to Express VPN to have your device swap its location to the US. From there, you can watch Family Guy online via Hulu.



How to watch Family Guy from anywhere else

Via an Express VPN sub from just $5.49/£5.91 a month

You can watch Family Guy online from anywhere in the world when you're armed with a US Hulu package and a VPN. A VPN allows you to protect your data online, while also making you appear as if you're in a different country. That means you can choose a US location and get around the geoblocking that usually stops people outside of the US tuning into Hulu and other sites. We've been investigating the best VPN going, as well as the best VPN for Netflix, and found ExpressVPN to be our favorite. You're getting access to a wide range of reliable server locations to connect to around the world, as well as surefire security to boot. Plus, you can log in to Express VPN from a massive selection of devices, and even enable automatic protection on any public WiFi. Follow these simple steps to get set up within minutes to watch Family Guy online: 1: Get a cheap VPN installed. There's a great offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (shorter packages are available too). ExpressVPN works on a massive range of devices like laptops, MacBooks, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, iPhone, Android mobiles and more. ExpressVPN is also offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, which is great if you change your mind and decide the VPN isn't for you. 2: Connect to a US server. While you can connect to a server from any of the countries that we have laid out above, a US server will likely prove to be the easiest for watching Family Guy online. 3: Head over to Hulu. Once you set your location, head over to Hulu to buy access to the service. You'll pick up a 30-day free trial before your payments even start, and you can cancel Hulu at any time.