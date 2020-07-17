Did you know that if you've got Animal Crossing: New Horizons and the Able Sisters store, you actually have a whole host of amazing celebrity fashions available for you to wear in-game?

Well, whether you want to wear a look inspired by Billie Eilish's neon green and black vibes or recreate a look from Lady Gaga's latest album, we've got what you need. You can even wear some designs uploaded by iconic fashion designers themselves - that'll really have you looking like a New Horizons celebrity. Each outfit pictured below has the design code pictured as well so you can download any of these from the hub right away.

Here are 15 of the best looks recreated in Animal Crossing for you to wear and show off to our fellow villagers.

Beyonce's Formation dress

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: @weeebonics on Twitter) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: @weeebonics on Twitter) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Nintendo)

Okay ladies, now let's get in formation with this replica of Beyonce's iconic look from her 'Formation' music video, complete with hat.

Ariana Grande's Rain on Me outfit

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Nintendo)

Ariana Grande's iconic three-piece latex outfit from the 'Rain on Me Music' video is too cute for words, just add some graphic eyeliner and you're set.

Lady Gaga's Stupid Love look

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Nintendo)

Head to the deserts of Chromatica with this recreation of Lady Gaga's hot pink outfit.

Camila Cabello's My Oh My look

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Nintendo)

An adorably bright and graphic three-piece outfit. This look is from Camila Cabello's Jimmy Fallon performance of her hit song 'My Oh My'.

Billie Eilish's Neon look

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Nintendo)

Iconic Billie Eilish neon green and black outfit - pair it with green hair, baggy shorts, and sneakers to complete the look.

Celine Dion's Montcler outfit

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Nintendo)

Remember that Celine Dion meme of her reaction when a fan started singing to her? Well, this is the Montcler jacket she's wearing in the video.

Taylor Swift's 'Delicate' dress

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Nintendo)

This gorgeous dress is inspired by Taylor Swift's green fringe dress she wears throughout the 'Delicate' music video.

Zendaya's Met Gala Cinderella dress

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Nintendo)

Zendaya wore this light-up Tommy Hilfiger dress to the 2019 Met Gala. Equip your magic wand to really nail the look.

Dua Lipa's red carpet dress

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Nintendo)

Dua Lipa wore a menswear-inspired lounge outfit and black bra to the German Radio Awards 2018 and now it's yours.

Valentino's Pre-Fall dress

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Nintendo)

A lovely white and pink statement dress that's a perfect fit for having a spot of tea with your villagers that was uploaded by Valentino, so you know it's legit.

Marc Jacobs' Floral dress

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Nintendo)

A real-life Marc Jacobs design for you to wear while frolicking gently through your flowers.

Marc Jacobs' two-piece

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Nintendo)

A two-piece Marc Jacobs outfit that looks like the perfect thing to wear to a villager's birthday party.

Billy Porter's Oscars dress

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Nintendo)

Billy Porter famously wore a dress - not a tux - to the 2019 Oscars and you can honor that legendary move by wearing it yourself!

Marc Jacobs' striped sweater

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Nintendo)

You can't go wrong with a well-made striped sweater, and this one looks perfect with jeans or shorts, heels or sneakers!