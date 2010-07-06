How To Reboot Star Wars

May 2011 - Reports come in via TMZ that Lucas was involved in an altercation with "an irate fan" near Skywalker Ranch.

He is unharmed but speculation is rife when, two days later, he issues a statement confirming that he is neither to write or direct the film.

Mooted names by fandom and the media include James Cameron, Christopher Nolan, David Fincher and J.J. Abrams. Everybody mentions Peter Jackson.

Cameron instantly shoots himself in the foot after being accused of disrespecting the original's legacy. The reported quote, albeit later denied, is that "nobody will bother watching the old films after this".

Meanwhile, an interview with the fan who "attacked" Lucas reveals a more mundane truth. "I saw him in the car ahead of me, and in shock, our cars collided. George came to ask me if I was OK, and I couldn't help myself. I said, 'Don't make Star Wars yourself. Give it to someone who's as hungry for it as you were in the '70s.'"