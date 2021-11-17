If you want to level up fast in Halo Infinite, that's easier said than done. The slow progression has been a sticking point for many fans, based around challenges and preset experience rather than performance, wins or kills. For those who are finding the whole thing a bit slow, we've put together everything you need to know about how to level up quickly in Halo Infinite.

How to level up fast in Halo Infinite

The Halo Infinite Battle Pass isn't an easy thing to level up fast, mainly because there's so few ways to level up and progress that there's not really any room for exploits and tricks along the way. Progression is achieved at time of writing by completing specific daily and weekly challenges, all of which gain you EXP. That's the only way of doing it right now, so killstreaks, wins and clever play don't add to that.

However, while this is a very limited bracket to work within, there are some tips we can provide to make the whole thing a bit less glacial.

Focus on specific challenges: Some challenges are so specific that simply playing the game means you might not get them for a while. Instead, check before every game, then see what seems feasible once you're in the match. For example, if you have a challenge about sniper rifle headshots, see if there's one present for you to use, then prioritise getting it ASAP.

Play as much as possible: While performance doesn't do anything for progression, there's reliably always at least one challenge somewhere that'll give you EXP for playing or winning matches. So as long as you keep playing, you'll be getting some EXP.

Use challenge swaps smartly: You can buy one-use Challenge Swap tokens from the store that allow you to exchange one challenge for another random one, but you can also get them for completing stages of the Pass itself. They're rare enough that you want to use them when absolutely necessary - for example, one challenge might ask you to hijack multiple aircraft (not easy) while another simply asks you to complete a few matches (just a matter of time). Clearly some can be thrown out without regret, just make sure you don't waste the swaps you have.

EXP Boosts and EXP Grants: When all else fails, you can spend real money in the store on these single-use perks. EXP Boosts double the amount of experience you earn for half an hour, so if you have a bunch of high-value challenges close to completion, this can do a lot for you. Meanwhile, the EXP Grants are basically payments for blocks of experience. Depending on your circumstances, either of these might be more effective, but neither is free.

That's the most we have to offer right now, but we'll be sure to update this page as more information and updates come through. As mentioned, the slow progression of the Halo Infinite Battle Pass has been a sticking point among fans already, so it's possible we'll see alterations to this model in the future.

