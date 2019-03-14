How to beat the Old Iron King in Dark Souls 2

Hmmm, is it just us, or does the Old Iron King look a lot like the Balrog from The Lord of the Rings? Luckily, this fight isn't quite as difficult as the path leading up to it.

He's basically got three attacks: one where he slams his fists into the ground, one where he breathes fire, and another where he shoots a laser beam from the palm of his hand. Watch the video above for tips on how to avoid them, and be sure to steer clear of that obnoxious lava pit near the fog gate leading into his lair.

