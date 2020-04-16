Knowing how to age up a toddler in The Sims 4 will make your life as a sim parent much easier. The Sims 4 introduced toddlers, a small, manic stage between baby and child, and they are a handful with their own specific needs and demands. We'll explain how to age up a toddler, and how to make sure that when you do, you get a happy and healthy child.

How to age up a toddler in The Sims 4

Get one of your adult sims to bake a cake, and then click on the cake to select it. Choose the add candles option, then 'Have [toddler's name] blow out candles.' You'll then see a pop up informing you the toddler has aged up and letting you know if you've earned any reward traits by raising them well.

(Image credit: EA)

How to earn toddler reward traits in The Sims 4

To increase your chance of earning toddler reward traits, you'll need to focus on helping your toddler with five different life skills: Imagination, Communication, Movement, Potty, and Thinking. Potty is important for obvious reasons, and the other four all correspond to a skill for the next stage in life, child. For example a toddler with good Thinking skills will have better Mental skills as a child. Building these skills is really just a case of good toddler care, make sure they are clean, fed and watered, and interacting with them a lot. Read to them, lecture them when they misbehave, and fill your house with toys.

There are three skills levels for Potty, and five for Imagination, Communication, Movement, and Thinking. If you get all of your toddler traits to at least a level 3 you will get the happy toddler reward trait when you age up to a child. This makes sims learn new skills faster, which is a handy buff whatever your aspirations.

If you get Imagination, Communication, Movement, and Thinking to level 5 (and Potty to level 3) will earn you the top-notch toddler reward trait when the sim ages up to a child, and will make them learn new skills even faster than with the happy toddler reward trait.