House of Gucci trailer promises scandal, betrayal – and Italian accents

House of Gucci finally has a trailer, and the highly anticipated crime drama doesn't look set to disappoint.

Spanning three decades, the movie follows the Gucci family with a particular focus on Maurizio (Adam Driver), Gucci founder Guccio Gucci's grandson, and his wife Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), who was convicted of organizing Maurizio's murder after the couple divorced. The trailer promises decadence, sex, betrayal, and revenge, with a healthy dose of haute couture (and American actors attempting Italian accents).

Jeremy Irons plays Rodolfo Gucci, Maurizio’s father, while Jared Leto (almost unrecognizable in a fat suit and bald cap) is Paolo Gucci, creator of the famous double G logo, and Al Pacino is Aldo Gucci, a key player in growing the Gucci fashion label internationally. Salma Hayek plays Reggiani's confidante Giuseppina Auriemma.

Directed by Ridley Scott, the movie is based on the book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed. Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna penned the script.

However, despite the enthusiasm the trailer was greeted with on social media, the movie hasn't gone down well with everyone – the Gucci family has criticized Leto and Pacino's appearances in particular. In a statement to the Associated Press , Maurizio’s second cousin Patrizia Gucci described Leto as looking "horrible, horrible. I still feel offended."

Describing Pacino, she said: "My grandfather was a very handsome man, like all the Guccis, and very tall, blue eyes and very elegant. He is being played by Al Pacino, who is not very tall already, and this photo shows him as fat, short, with sideburns, really ugly. Shameful, because he doesn’t resemble him at all."

House of Gucci joins medieval drama The Last Duel (also starring Driver) as Scott's second new release this year. These two projects are his first movies since 2017's All the Money in the World – another story centering around a wealthy family, specifically the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III and his grandfather's refusal to cooperate with the kidnappers' demands.