Hot Wheels is teasing a new Nintendo Switch game

Hot Wheels appears to be teasing a brand new game coming to the Nintendo Switch, and it's just around the corner from being unveiled.

A tweet from the Hot Wheels Twitter account, features some kind of teaser that appears to point towards a brand new Hot Wheels game being revealed for the Nintendo Switch, before linking off to a countdown site.

.@Nintendo, we got something going on under the hood, come take a look…🏎#HotWheels https://t.co/98XkQYXwa6 pic.twitter.com/ijy4G9FhQlFebruary 24, 2021 See more

Clicking on the countdown timer website that the Hot Wheels tweet links to, you can see the countdown timer in progress right now. We can only assume that the countdown timer kicked off yesterday when the tweet was first sent, but it's actually due to expire later today, at roughly 11 a.m. ET.

However, this new Hot Wheels game could be coming to more platforms than just the Nintendo Switch. Earlier this month in February, a Microsoft Store listing seemed to point to an unannounced Hot Wheels game arriving on Xbox platforms later this year in September, called Hot Wheels Unleashed.

"Unleash your creativity with the most exciting track editor ever! Build your track by taking advantage of what surrounds you, and create amazing layouts inside and outside the race course," the since-deleted store listing read, according to Pure Xbox. "Bend and stretch the iconic 'orange piece,' add loops, special boosters, obstacles and special elements to make an incredible amusement park for your races."

Whether this is the same game or not, we'll only have to wait until later today to find out for sure. The Hot Wheels countdown timer should expire around 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET, so keep an eye on the countdown website around then.

