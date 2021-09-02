Horizon Forbidden West special editions include both physical and in-game goodies

Horizon Forbidden West will arrive with no less than five different editions for buyers to choose from, and that's not even counting the different versions for PS4 and PS5.

A post from Guerrilla Games on the PlayStation Blog breaks down the many ways you'll be able to pick up Aloy's latest adventure. The standard editions will be available on PS4 for $59.99 / £59.99 and PS5 for $69.99 / £69.99, which come with the game and the Nora Legacy Outfit and Spear as pre-order bonuses (also included for pre-ordering any other edition).

Then the limited-run Special Edition for either console (price TBA) will bundle in a SteelBook case for storing your physical disc, as well as a downloadable soundtrack and mini artbook. From there, every special edition comes with both the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game, as well as a bunch of in-game bonuses. Here are the contents of the Digital Deluxe Edition, which will run you $79.99 / £79.99.

Horizon Forbidden West (Digital) PS4 and PS5 versions

2 Special Outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)

2 Special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)

In-game Resources Pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs

In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece (more on Strike in the FAQ)

Exclusive Photo Mode pose and face paint

Digital Art Book

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Version of The Sunhawk, the first Horizon Zero Dawn graphic novel

The next step up is the Collector's Edition, which most prominently adds a physical Tremortusk statue to adorn your real-life space. Note that this and the following package - both price TBA - include a Steelbook case that's just for display, since you get the game digitally.

Horizon Forbidden West (Digital) PS4 and PS5 versions

Horizon Forbidden West SteelBook Display Case

Download code for the game will be supplied via voucher in the box.

A custom sculpted Tremortusk and Aloy statue

Statues will require some assembly; detailed instructions will be provided with the box!

Mini Art Book

2 Special Outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)

2 Special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)

In-game Resources Pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs

In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece

Exclusive Photo Mode pose and face paint

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Version of The Sunhawk, the first Horizon Zero Dawn graphic novel

Finally, for the robo-dino fans who must have it all, there is the Regalla Edition - this time the Tremortusk statue is all painted up for battle, complete with a hut on the back, and you even get some little replica pieces from the in-game board game Strike.

Horizon Forbidden West (Digital) PS4 and PS5 versions

Horizon Forbidden West SteelBook Display Case

Download code for the game will be supplied via voucher in the box.

A Regalla-themed, custom sculpted Tremortusk and Aloy statue

Statues will require some assembly; detailed instructions will be provided with the box!

Replica Focus and custom stand

2 Art Print Cards

Replica Sunwing and Clawstrider Machine Physical Strike Pieces

Mini Art Book

Canvas Map

2 Special Outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)

2 Special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)

In-game Resources Pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs

In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece

Exclusive Photo Mode poses and face paints

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Version of The Sunhawk, the first Horizon Zero Dawn graphic novel

That's a lot of different ways to own Horizon Forbidden West. Whatever you choose, you'll be able to play starting on February 18, 2022.