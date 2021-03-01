Horizon Forbidden West is still targeting a “late 2021” release date

Horizon Forbidden West appears to be aiming for release in "late 2021," according to one recent advert.

Just below, you can see a screenshot of an advert on Instagram for the PS5 (via VideoGamesChronicle). At the very bottom of the screen, the small print says that Horizon Forbidden West is set for release in "late 2021," while other games like Returnal and Ghostwire: Tokyo have their respective release windows outlined.

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Other advertising material for the PS5 also suggests that Guerilla's anticipated sequel is coming in the second half of 2021. Just below, IGN captured a trailer for a slate of upcoming PS5 games, including Horizon Forbidden West, which the small print says is "anticipated second half of 2021."

While there's still no release date for the sequel, this is just the latest in a line of information that points toward a release date this year. Just last week, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan said he's "feeling pretty good" about Guerilla's game being on track to release this year. Shortly thereafter, a storied leaker claimed that the sequel had been delayed to 2022, but the recent statement from Ryan and PlayStation adverts appear to contradict this.

What we do know is that Horizon Forbidden West is launching on both the PS4 and PS5. We also know that the sequel is taking Aloy to the ruins of California, where she'll be facing off against a slew of new robotic enemies and encountering new allies throughout the region. For our chat with the voice behind Aloy, head over to our Ashly Burch interview for further details on the character's next game.

For all the key information you need to know about Aloy's next adventure, you can check out our extensive Horizon Forbidden West preview for more.