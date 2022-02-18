Where to find the source of the signal in Horizon Forbidden West Signal Spike

The Horizon Forbidden West Signal Spike quest will see you trying to find the source of the signal - an ancient radio broadcast a character called Silga is trying to track down. By accident she's discovered radio and is picking up parts of an old distress signal using 'spikes' she's found as antennas. For the most part this is a simple mission but can have a confusing and unclear conclusion if you don't know what you're looking for. So let's take a look at just how you find the source of the signal in Horizon Forbidden West Signal Spike.

How to find the source of the signal in Horizon Forbidden West Signal Spike

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Most of the Horizon Forbidden West Signal Spike mission is fairly simple. After meeting a tinkerer called Silga, you'll discover she's tracking ancient radio broadcasts using old aerials, or 'spikes' in the desert. To help her, you climb to the spike near her base and use your Focus to scan the signal. And that's how most of the mission will go - travel to the locations Silga has given you, find the spike and scan the signal. That will give you everything you need to locate the source of the signal, the final part of the mission and where things can get tricky.

You see, when you get to the Source of the Signal part of the quest you'll find out that the Focus scanning that you've been doing up until this point doesn't really help any more. Once you've reached the source - a canyon full of machines you need to clear out - there's no broadcast to find, only a purple signal that, if you try to reach it, is behind some rocks you can't move. Aloy will say you're not getting in that way and then just leave you to it.

(Image credit: PlayStation)

It's easy to get stuck here because the whole mission has been about finding and listening to radio signals with your Focus from a high vantage point. A purple blob at ground level, behind a wall you can't interact with, is is a bit of a curveball.

So, to actually find the source of the signal in Horizon Forbidden West Signal Spike, climb up to the top of the middle bit of the canyon and look to the ground below you to the north, with your focus.

(Image credit: PlayStation)

You should see a white diamond and Aloy will comment that it looks promising. This easy to miss wall, nowhere near the signal, is the one you can pry open to reach it.

It's here if you're having trouble (it's almost impossible to see at night).

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Inside, you'll find some water you can swim through to reach a buried, crashed plane. The crate inside will contain the transmitter that's been broadcasting the signal and some supplies. After that you can escape by prying open the rock wall you couldn't access from the canyon before.

Once you're out, head back to Silga and turn in the mission. At the end you'll get to keep the Military Equipment you salvaged which can be used to make the Spinthorn Spike Thrower. This is a spear weapon that does damage over time and rips of machine parts as it's doing it, and very worth having.

