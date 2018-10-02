Holy fishsticks Batman! New rumours suggest Rocksteady is working on a Justice League game set in its Arkham universe

Fresh off the back of Spider-Man PS4, new rumours have begun circulating around another potential new superhero game to start getting excited about, this time set in the DC universe. Following the release of 2015's Batman: Arkham Knight, fans have been desperately wondering what developer Rocksteady has been up to in the meantime, with whispers of a Superman or even Harry Potter game potentially in the works at the London based studio.

Co-founder Sefton Hill even had to put out a statement during this year's E3 expo to temper any anticipation for new announcements, promising to share more about their "next project [...] as soon as it's ready." It turns out Rocksteady may not need to do any sharing after all, though, as an inside source has supposedly leaked a ton of new details about the studio's upcoming game across the internet, corroborated by certain job listings on the company's website.

First appearing on 4Chan before making its way to Reddit, the leaks state that Rocksteady is making a next-gen Justice League game set in its Batman: Arkham universe, potentially called Justice League: Crisis. According to this source, the title is expected to release in 2020 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Scarlett, once those two latter consoles launch within the next two years.

The report calls Justice League: Crisis a single-player/co-op game, where players will be able to freely switch between a roster of characters, including Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Green Lantern, Cyborg, and Aquaman, though there will also apparently be a multiplayer component to the title outside of its main story. Players will apparently be able to explore a range of cities, all slightly bigger than Gotham City sandbox in Batman: Arkham Knight, such as Metropolis, Keystone, and more. Other leaked details include the identity of the main villain, Starro, and gameplay being similar to that of the Arkham games, all be it "more refined and opened up."

It shouldn't need to be spelled out, but no one should take this new leak as gospel truth. The identity and credibility of the source is unknown, and there's been plenty of debunked Rocksteady rumours to have surfaced before, so the existence of Justice League: Crisis remains doubtful at best. That said, many have noted that the domain name for Justiceleaguecrisis.com has been curiously picked up by Warner Bros, who own both the DC license and Rocksteady Studios itself. Hmm... We've reached out to WBIE for comment, but the company has yet to offer an official response to these circulating reports.

Batman: Arkham Knight tops our list of the best superhero games of all time, and we're confident that Rocksteady could pull off a Justice League team up.