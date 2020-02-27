Hideo Kojima will get BAFTA's highest honor at its game awards ceremony in April

Hideo Kojima is set to receive the BAFTA Fellowship Award in April, with the lofty award putting him in the same ranks of games industry leaders such as Shigeru Miyamoto and Gabe Newell.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced today its plans to give Kojima its highest individual recognition at the BAFTA Game Awards on April 2. Kojima, who has been making games for more than three decades, is best known for directing the Metal Gear franchise with Konami then setting out to lead work on Death Stranding with Kojima Productions, his newly independent studio.

"Thank you very much for this precious BAFTA Fellowship award," Kojima said in a BAFTA press release. "I am very honored, and would like to take this moment to reflect on the many predecessors that came before me, as I deeply respect their contributions to entertainment, whether in movies, television, or games. I would also like to thank those who have supported me over the years and I will continue my commitment to creating new and innovative ways that will push the world of ‘play’ entertainment forward.”

Aside from Nintendo luminary Shigeru Miyamoto and Valve co-founder Gabe Newell, other games industry figures who have been awarded a BAFTA Fellowship include Doublefine founder Tim Schafer, Lionhead founder Peter Molyneux, Maxis founder Will Wright, and the entirety of Rockstar Games. Just the whole dang studio.

BAFTA chief executive Amanda Berry said she is delighted to recognize Kojima as he is "the trailblazing creator behind multiple games and is revered around the world for his innovative work.”