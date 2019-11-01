Hideo Kojima's already teasing ideas for his next project, and it could be a fusion of movies and games

Hideo Kojima's already thinking about his next project after Death Stranding, and it could be exactly what you expect from the movie-obsessed game director - but not at all in the way you expect it. Though our Death Stranding review just arrived today and the game won't follow until November 8, Kojima shared some of his early plans for future projects in a BAFTA panel featuring him and film director Nicolas Winding Refn (who also happens to be the face of Death Stranding character Heartman).

Near the end of the panel - which featured ample discussion of star talent and metaphors for entertainment featuring food and poop (because Kojima) - the interviewer asked Kojima if he was starting to get excited about what would come next, after Death Stranding.

"Well, I'm kind of not just anxious about it, but also I'm really facing towards the future already. Nicolas is the same, I think," Kojima said. "When you finish a project, and your body's resting and you take a break with your family, your brain is always constantly thinking. So you finish something, and - well, Death Stranding will be released next week, but I'm already thinking about the next project, and the next, next project, and I'm trying to prepare things. But it's a natural thing for me. It's like having breakfast, lunch, or dinner. It's nothing special to me, it's as simple as that. But the next project that I could work on, just to think about that, I'm happy to think that I could work on it; I'm still physically fit to do it."

What will that game actually be about? Inasmuch as you can sum up any Kojima Productions game in response to that question? Maybe if his studio was still with Konami he wouldn't have been able to say much, but the independent game maker was able to offer even more insight into the direction he may be headed.

"I really want to do something a little different. In the next five years, the platform will be streaming. Either it's a movie or a game, both will remain - the cinema experience and the platform of games will remain. But the game, you could broadcast that right now, like esports that you see today. I think there's something ahead, and I'm thinking about that. It's a movie, but it's a game, I'm thinking of that kind of idea, and I want to do that kind of thing."

At the last moment, Kojima seemed to reconsider sharing all that with the audience. But then Refn shouted "We want Heartman!" and Kojima graciously agreed, saying "Well yeah, Heartman could have an appearance."