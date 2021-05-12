Here's how Castle Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village compares to its real-life inspiration

A Resident Evil Village fan in Romania has compared Castle Dimitrescu with its real-life inspiration.

If you didn't know, Castle Dimitrescu is inspired by Peles Castle, which is located in Transylvania, Romania. Over on the Resident Evil subreddit, one series fan based in Romania went and toured the real-life castle to show some side-by-side comparison shots of Castle Dimitrescu and its main source of inspiration, and the results are a lovely look into Capcom's inspiration when approaching the gothic castle in Resident Evil Village.

Castle Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village (Image credit: Capcom)

If you weren't aware, Castle Dimitrescu is just one of a slate of major locations in the latest Resident Evil game. The castle itself is home to the formidable Lady Dimitrescu and her three daughters, who want nothing more than to track down protagonist Ethan Winters and slice him up.

So far, Resident Evil Village has been nothing short of a smash-hit success for Capcom. In just four days, Village managed to shift over three million copies worldwide, putting it in joint-first position for the fastest-selling Resident Evil game in series history, alongside Resident Evil 6. Taking this into account alongside Village having the biggest concurrent player peak on Steam for a game in the series, Capcom's latest is breaking series records already.

