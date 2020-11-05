Here's how Fortnite may return to iOS sooner than we expected

Fortnite may be on the way back to iOS earlier than we expected, but not via the App Store.

According to a new report from the BBC , Nvidia has created a version of its GeForce Now streaming service that works in Safari, iOS's built-in browser. This will allow users to play Fortnite on their iPhone once more, though it comes with some special considerations of its own.

Streaming Fortnite through a mobile browser would circumvent Apple's control of the iOS App Store, and the 30% revenue split on microtransactions which sparked its legal battle with Epic Games . It would also mean the game is no longer running locally on players' devices, with the game instead being run on distant servers then streamed to GeForce Now players over their wifi or data connections. This could slow players' inputs and reactions, depending on their network conditions and the demand placed on GeForce Now.

If GeForce Now works on iOS like it does on other platforms, you'll be able to play Fortnite through the service for free while keeping your progress synced to your standard Epic account. You will be limited to hour-long sessions, however, which could be irritating if your time comes up when you've nearly made it to Victory Royale. Subscribing to GeForce Now allows for a markedly longer session length.

Again, this is all assuming the iOS version of GeForce Now works the same as others. Epic's beefing with Apple so hard that it may be willing to make special arrangements with Nvidia to ensure the Fortnite streaming experience on iOS is as nice and accessible as possible - we'll have to wait and see.